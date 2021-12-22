NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the holiday season arrives, many consumers begin to search for the best deal on items they have always wanted – and it is the same for car shoppers. Carl Black of Nashville will help car shoppers find a great deal on their favorite Chevrolet cars, trucks and SUVs this holiday season with Red Tag Bonus Cash that will pair with lease and finance incentives at the dealership.
Families interested in a brand-new Chevy sport utility and who are approved by GM Financial can save on many of their favorite models this holiday season at Carl Black of Nashville. Potential owners who are interested in the 2022 Chevy Equinox and are approved for financing will be eligible for a 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 72 months that is complemented by $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash for select models. Those who prefer to lease a Chevy Equinox can lease a 2022 Chevy Equinox RS for 24 months with $2,397 down and $424 per month.
Nashville-area drivers who are drawn to the power and utility of the Chevy Silverado 1500 can save on select models this holiday season. Select 2021 and 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab models are eligible for $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash this holiday season that combine with additional sales incentives. Chevy Silverado 1500 entries can be financed at Carl Black of Nashville with 0% APR for 36 months and select 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup trucks are available with a 24-month lease that includes $3,465 due at signing and $620 per month.
Individuals who would like to learn more about potential holiday sales and incentives available at Carl Black of Nashville can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Those individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 888-509-5199.
Media Contact
Gary Harms, Carl Black of Nashville, 888-509-5199, gharms@carlblack.com
SOURCE Carl Black of Nashville