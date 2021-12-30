SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season has arrived at Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale. Luxury car shoppers who wish to give the gift of Genesis luxury and performance this season or are in search of their dream car can save on many of their favorite Genesis luxury cars and crossovers in December 2021. Low interest rates and affordable lease agreements promise to make Genesis G80, Genesis GV70 and Genesis GV80 entries more affordable for the season.
A recent redesign has made the 2021 Genesis G80 more attractive and more luxurious than ever and many luxury car shoppers who have taken note. Individuals who wish to finance a Genesis G80 and are approved by Genesis Finance may be eligible for a 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 36 months on select 2021 Genesis G80 models in the dealership inventory. The 2021 Genesis G80 2.5T is available for lease with a 36-month contract, a $4,999 down payment and $499 per month.
Genesis luxury SUVs – the 2022 Genesis GV70 and the 2021 Genesis GV80 – will upgrade any daily commute and will not break the bank with lease and finance incentives available at Earnhardt Genesis of North Scottsdale. New 2022 Genesis GV70 entries are available for finance with 1.9% APR for 60 months. Those interested in the 2021 Genesis GV80 can finance the popular luxury SUV this holiday season with 1.9% APR for 36 months or can lease the 2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T for 36 months with $5,299 due at signing and $629 per month.
Luxury car shoppers who are interested in a Genesis luxury car or crossover this holiday season can learn more about available sales incentives on the dealership website, http://www.earnhardtgenesisofnorthscottsdale.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a dealership representative directly by calling 480-368-6789.
