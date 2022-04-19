As the agricultural market in North America increasingly migrates to larger, more efficiently run industrial operations replete with sophisticated technologies, vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni has reported a growing demand for its portfolio of certified heavy duty vehicle lifting systems to enhance productivity.
STEVENSVILLE, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the agricultural market in North America increasingly migrates to larger, more efficiently run industrial operations replete with sophisticated technologies, vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni has reported a growing demand for its portfolio of certified heavy duty vehicle lifting systems to enhance productivity.
The reasons are clear: The agricultural industry is particularly susceptible to huge price swings, tight margins and high fixed costs – including large farm machinery and powerful vehicles. One solution to support profitability has been the growing use of new technologies that boost and monitor farm performance – notably robots, temperature and moisture sensors, aerial imagery and GPS systems.
Another approach to solving the efficiency puzzle for both family-owned and large industrial farms according to Stertil-Koni's overview has been major gains in maximizing vehicle equipment uptime.
"That's where the Stertil-Koni portfolio of heavy duty vehicle lifting systems comes in," explains company President, Dr. Jean DellAmore.
He continues, "The fact is that our highly dependable, hydraulic vehicle lifting systems and accessories have been specifically engineered to provide a complete ergonomic and safe solution for vehicle repair and servicing – which has been a boon to the agricultural industry in particular." These cutting edge lifting systems allow the busy mechanic to remain fully standing, with easy access to components, subassemblies and more -- all while more efficiently servicing or repairing heavy duty vehicles.
Increasingly popular lifting systems used in the agricultural sector include Stertil-Koni Mobile Column Lifts – which are indeed mobile. With lifting capacities ranging from 14,000 lbs. to 40,000 lbs. per column (depending on the model), these wheel-engaging lifts deliver added flexibility, productivity and safety. What's more, in a wireless configuration, the farm operator can realize reduced time in terms of setup, all with no tripping hazard to the technician – as communications cables are eliminated.
Further, certain farms are using platform lifts, which are ideal for tractors, diggers and wheel loaders. The Stertil-Koni system, known as the SKYLIFT, delivers true vertical lifting with no overhang, thus saving space in tight maintenance shops. What's more, the SKYLIFT delivers lifting capacities from 62,400 lbs. up to 156,000 lbs. – all with simple-to-use, intuitive controls.
In addition, other farms across North America are employing 4-post lifts and the Stertil-Koni in-ground telescopic piston DIAMOND LIFT. With a lifting capacity of up to 35,000 lbs. per piston, the DIAMOND LIFT enables wheels-free access, making it an ideal choice for all forms of servicing -- including routine maintenance, such as servicing brake systems. Notes DellAmore, "This lifting approach, like all Stertil-Koni lifts, features electronic synchronization for maximum safety and performance as well as a super-safe mechanical locking system."
Concludes DellAmore, "Today's farms are increasingly complex, sophisticated businesses that require the very best in vehicle lifting technologies. That's why Stertil-Koni is so focused on delivering world-class lifting systems that specifically address this critical market sector and support heightened levels of performance and efficiencies in today's modern farming environment."
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.
