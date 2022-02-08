BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detail Garage, an exclusive retail destination for the Chemical Guys brand of auto detailing supplies, detailing equipment, car care accessories, and training, closed out 2021 with 15 new store openings. Now, with more than 80 locations already in operation around the world, the Detail Garage team is gearing up to reach more than 100 open units in 2022, followed by 50 locations added to the system each year following.
"Looking back at the past two years and the volatility in the retail space, it is incredible to think that we will have more than doubled our store count from the start of 2019," said John Mansfield, Detail Garage's Chief Revenue Officer. "our continued growth during this period is a testament to the shared passion for shine that exists between our Franchisees, Employees, and Customers."
Throughout 2021, the brand opened new locations in Tennessee, California, Texas, Connecticut and Virginia, while continuing to expand its company-owned footprint in the southwest. These new store openings arrive as new customers continue to connect with the brand and recognize the importance of maintaining their vehicles. In fact, throughout 2020 and 2021, the brand, like the automotive industry at large, has proven resilient against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gil Gonzalez, a Detail Garage franchisee with three locations in Southern California (Montclair, El Monte and Riverside), attested to the brand's rapid growth and the family-like atmosphere.
"A customer might come in and not have any knowledge of detailing, but we welcome them and will educate them on what the products do and how to properly apply the various products," said Gozalez. "We want all customers to leave feeling like they are part of the Detail Garage family and encourage them to attend our community events, such as Rides and Coffee, or our Smart Detailing University training classes."
Gonzalez was the very first franchisee with the Detail Garage, and he says he knew the opportunity to grow with the brand was the perfect chance for him to not only educate others on the detailing industry but also foster a passion and community for cars.
"I loved the idea of providing customers and car enthusiasts with the products and knowledge all under one roof," said Gonzalez. "I am also a car enthusiast myself, and I knew that the environment was perfect for me. I love the whole business model — it's not just a retail store selling products, it is designed to personally connect with customers. We get to see their passion, recommend the right products and educate them on how to use it. That is really hard to find in the retail industry."
Chad Zani, Director of Business Development for Detail Garage, agreed with Gonzalez's sentiment, noting that the brand has successfully combined an automotive lifestyle brand, globally-recognized retail products and industry-leading innovations. By doing this, Zani says Detail Garage has brought together the perfect blend of products, tools, accessories and education.
"We are riding an incredible wave of momentum coming into 2022," said Zani. "It is exciting to see our stores deliver incredible results as we continue to grow and expand the business."
