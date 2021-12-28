WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- College graduates can now avail the College Grad Program of Dirito Brothers Volkswagen in Walnut Creek, California. Students who have finished college not prior to 24 months from the date of their credit application or will graduate in the next six months from the time of the credit application are eligible for this special program. Furthermore, the applicant has to be employed full-time in a permanent position or has to have a written commitment from his or her future employer to qualify for the program. Contact information of the college or university, proof of income, copy of degree or transcript, and references also need to be presented to the dealership.
Students need to qualify for credit approval, and they are also required to have been graduated or will have to graduate from an accredited U.S. or Canadian college or university to qualify for the program. The dealership will pay a $500 bonus to the eligible customer at the time of purchase or lease of a new Volkswagen vehicle. However, the offer is valid only for 2021 or 2022 Volkswagen models.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.diritovw.com/ or call 833-805-7433 for more information. They can also visit the dealership in person.
Dirito Brothers Volkswagen Address:
2020 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA
Media Contact
Kyle Ritola, Dirito Brothers Volkswagen, 877-478-2279, Kyleritola@dirito.com
SOURCE Dirito Brothers Volkswagen