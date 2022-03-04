BREWER, Maine, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downeast Toyota, a dealership located in Brewer, Maine, has been named a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer in 2021. This annual honor recognizes dealerships that receive high CARFAX ratings from drivers. The title reflects the customer service of a dealership along with the quality of the vehicles being sold. For the previous year, top-rated dealerships had an average rating of 4.6 stars out of five.
Each year, CARFAX receives thousands of ratings from customers, and over time, those ratings have added up to over two million verified customer ratings and reviews. Dealerships across the country are on CARFAX, so the competition is high. Winners of the CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer in 2021 title will receive custom CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer digital assets for their websites and social media accounts. Furthermore, a badge will be visible to customers on each winner's CARFAX Vehicle History Reports.
CARFAX is considered an authoritative source on vehicle history. It has served drivers since 1984, providing exclusive services that help drivers find quality cars. Downeast Toyota has served the Bangor, Maine area since 1966, becoming one of the largest dealerships in the state.
Drivers who would like to learn more about Downeast Toyota can do so on the dealership's website, downeasttoyota.com. Its online pre-owned inventory provides customers with a link to each vehicle's CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
