Military personnel in Brewer, Maine can save up to $500 on a new Toyota vehicle
BREWER, Maine , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downeast Toyota, a dealership in Brewer, Maine, offers military personnel a $500 Military Rebate. With Veterans Day coming up, May is a great month for personnel to take advantage of this special program. Drivers can receive the $500 rebate toward the purchase or lease of any new Toyota vehicle financed through Toyota Financial Services.
Eligible military personnel include U.S. military active duty and inactive reserves military personnel, household members of eligible U.S. military personnel, U.S. military retirees within one year of retirement and U.S. military veterans within one year of discharge. Drivers who are interested in this special offer must provide proof of military status, receive a qualifying salary and receive credit approval by Toyota Financial Services through Downeast Toyota. Veritable proof of military status can come in the form of a Leave and Earnings Statement, a Military ID card, a DD Form 214, a Certificate of Release or a Certificate of Discharge from Active Duty.
Eligible personnel can apply for credit approval online or learn more on the dealership's website,downeasttoyota.com. Downeast Toyota is located at 652 Wilson Street in Brewer, Maine. Drivers can call 207-537-7535 to speak with a dealership team member.
Media Contact
Kevin Kelly, Downeast Toyota, 207-989-6400 x233, Kdk@downeasttoyota.com
