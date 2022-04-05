Drivers can find low financing rates on Toyota Certified Used Vehicles at Downeast Toyota
BREWER, Maine, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downeast Toyota is offering low APR on select Certified Used Vehicles from Toyota. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles are pre-owned models that have been quality inspected by a trained technician and qualify for several special benefits. The current offer at Downeast Toyota is a 2.99% APR for up to 60 months on Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Tacoma Certified Used Vehicles.
Extra benefits that come with Toyota Certified Used Vehicles include the following: a 12-month or 12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, a 7-year or 100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 7-year or 100,000-mile Roadside Assistance, a 160-point quality assurance inspection and a free CarFax ® Vehicle History Report. For interested drivers, a CarFax Vehicle History Report can show them information about the vehicle's maintenance, ownership and crash history.
The 2.99% APR financing is available for 60 months to well-qualified, credit-worthy buyers who finance with Toyota Financial Services. This offer ends on May 2, 2022. Drivers who are interested in purchasing a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle are encouraged to visit the dealership and find a vehicle this month to take advantage of the special rate.
Drivers of the Brewer, Maine area who would like to learn more about financing a used vehicle at Downeast Toyota are encouraged to get in contact with a member of the dealership's team. Contact information is available on the dealership's website, downeasttoyota.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Kelly, Downeast Toyota, 207-989-6400 x233, Kdk@downeasttoyota.com
SOURCE Downeast Toyota