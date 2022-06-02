College graduates near Brewer, Maine, can get a discount on a car at Downeast Toyota
BREWER, Maine, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downeast Toyota offers the Toyota College Graduate Program to drivers in Brewer, Maine. Recent college graduates living in the Bangor area are encouraged to take advantage of this offer, which saves them $500 on any new unlicensed Toyota vehicles. In order to take advantage of the offer, college graduates must finance or lease their new Toyota model through Toyota Financial Services.
Eligible graduates include any individual who has graduated in the past two calendar years or anyone who will graduate within the next six months. In order to qualify, drivers will need to show proof or graduation and proof of current employment. The offer is only toward new Toyota vehicles and does not include Toyota Certified Used Vehicles.
Recent graduates will qualify for the Toyota College Graduate Program if they have graduated from an accredited four-year college or nursing program, an accredited two-year college or technical college, an accredited two-year trade program or an accredited graduate school. Proof of graduation can be in the form of a copy of their diploma, a letter from the college's office stating the date and type of degree earned, a copy of their final transcript confirming graduation date and type of degree earned or a copy of a current transcript that confirms enrollment in a graduate degree program.
Drivers who are interested in this rebate can learn more about the program and the dealership on the Downeast Toyota website, downeasttoyota.com.
