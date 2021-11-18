BREWER, Maine, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regular maintenance and service are important to keep a vehicle on the road and Downeast Toyota will help make maintenance, parts and service more affordable with monthly service specials and coupons. No matter what drivers need, the Downeast Toyota Service Department is ready to help potential customers with a team of trained service technicians, genuine OEM parts and affordable services.
Bangor-area drivers who want to save on regular maintenance this Fall may find budget-minded service specials at Downeast Toyota. Toyota drivers in need of an oil change can save on a complete oil change at the dealership with a Synthetic Oil Change special that is priced at $56.95 and includes an oil filter, a multi-point inspection and a free car wash. A battery replacement service special is available to drivers in need with a price of $99.95 for cars and $109.95 for trucks and SUVs - prices include installation. Toyota service specials at the dealership cannot be combined with additional offers and the coupon must be presented at the time of service.
The available service specials at Downeast Toyota do not end there. Potential customers who need new tires can take advantage of a tire rotation for $16.95 - which is free with tires purchased at Downeast Toyota. Free services at Downeast Toyota include a car wash with every service appointment, a check engine light scan and a road hazard warranty with a tire purchase. Downeast Toyota features Toyota rentals with a 4-hour rental special for drivers who need to have their vehicle serviced.
Individuals who would like to save on regular service and maintenance can learn more about the available service specials and coupons at Downeast Toyota online at http://www.downeasttoyota.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the sales team directly by calling 207-989-6400.
Media Contact
Kate Fraser, Downeast Toyota, 207-989-6400, katefraser@downeasttoyota.com
SOURCE Downeast Toyota