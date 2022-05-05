Greystar's luxury apartment community in the heart of downtown Portland adds four new electric vehicle charging stations for residents
PORTLAND, Ore., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Portland Astoria, a new luxury apartment community located in the heart of downtown Portland, has installed four electric vehicle charging stations from SemaConnect as its newest tenant amenity. The new Series 6 charging stations are open to all residents with electric vehicles and add yet another innovative amenity to the community.
Managed by Greystar, Portland Astoria is a new community that opened in Spring 2021. The LEED Gold building is located in the cultural district, one block from the waterfront, and offers beautiful views of the Willamette River, city skyline, and Cascade Mountains. In addition to the SemaConnect charging stations, residents also get top amenities including concierge services, high-end fitness center and yoga studio, makers studios, sky terrace, and a 24-hour rooftop dog park.
The Series 6 Level 2 charging stations are installed in Portland Astoria's private resident garage. The four charging stations feature a J-1772 plug that is compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America including Tesla, Rivian, and the recently announced electric Chevrolet Corvette. Interactive LED lights show station status at a glance, making it easier for property management and residents to see which stations are in-use or available. With the SemaConnect Network, Portland Astoria management can easily manage access, set pricing, and download reports on usage and sustainability.
"As a LEED Gold-certified community, sustainability and clean living are top priorities at Portland Astoria," said Mark Kelleher, leasing manager at Portland Astoria. "We're excited to bring SemaConnect's electric vehicle charging stations home to our residents. I invite other EV drivers in Portland to tour one of our beautiful apartment homes and see all that Portland Astoria has to offer."
"The most popular place to charge an electric vehicle is at the home," said Tony Sargent, vice president of sales at SemaConnect. "Portland Astoria is setting trends for sustainable, luxury living. We're honored to add yet another Greystar property to the SemaConnect Network and to service EV drivers at the Portland Astoria and the greater Portland area."
About Portland Astoria:
In the heart of downtown, steps from Portland's waterfront, Portland Astoria beats with the pulse of the city and its unique culture. Warm and inviting, yet sophisticated. Refined and elegant, yet approachable. The soul of Portland, infused into a sleek high-rise that lifts you away from the hustle and bustle - yet always keeps you grounded. This is elevated living. This is Portland Astoria. Visit https://theportlandastoria.com/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.
