Vehicle Ads are now available for all L2T customers. Google Vehicle Ads allow dealers to prominently share their current inventory directly under search bar. Inventory ads are served based off specific make/model combinations sending high-quality traffic to the Vehicle Details Pages on dealership websites.
CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2TMedia was one of the first agencies to be selected in Google's alpha testing of Vehicle Ads (VAs) and successfully started launching VA campaigns in late 2021. This product has now been released to an open beta, and we are thrilled to provide these campaigns to all L2T clients.
Vehicle Ads give automotive dealers the ability to run Google Shopping Campaigns that provide inventory listings based on customer intent and their stage in the purchase journey. Google finds that:
- 79% of Chrome users discovered their purchased vehicle online.
- 89% of new car buyers used online information sources researching a new vehicle.
VA campaigns serve paid, auction-based ads that include a vehicle image, location, dealer name, price, and current mileage with prominent placement under the search bar. Since results correspond directly to a search, consumers are engaged and more likely to click on the VA, sending this high-quality traffic directly to the Vehicle Details Pages on the dealership website.
Vehicle Ads campaigns provide all franchise dealers with the opportunity to display their inventory alongside large used car dealer franchises, so smaller stores are not at a disadvantage. Dealers who complemented their existing Search campaigns have seen 25% conversion increases.
"L2T was given the opportunity to be one of the original agencies to alpha test Google's Vehicle Ads campaigns in late 2021," says Jeff Kaufman, VP of Product & Strategy, L2TMedia. "We were early adopters and we have tested performance longer than most automotive agencies. We have seen remarkable results for our set of test clients and expect performance to continue to improve through our AutoQuityTM technology."
Vehicle Ads are available now! Contact our team of automotive marketing experts to learn more about how Google Vehicle Ads can drive high-quality traffic to your dealership.
About L2TMedia:
Established in 2007, L2TMedia brings more than a decade of automotive digital experience to retailers. L2T has a robust suite of digital products and has become one of the premier service providers of digital marketing solutions in the automotive industry. We partner with a range of dealership groups and OEM certified programs to help dealers build awareness, engage customers, and generate leads.
