CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driven Brands continued its strong growth trajectory in 2021 with $4.5 billion in systemwide sales and $1.5 billion in revenue, increasing 35% and 62%, respectively. The company opened 247 net new stores in 2021 and also recorded its 13th year of same store sales growth – demonstrating a strong business model and performance through all economic cycles.
"We operate in a highly fragmented market with unrivaled potential for organic and inorganic growth," says president and CEO Jonathan Fitzpatrick. "We're able to grow quickly while remaining committed to an exceptional experience for all our stakeholders. We are extremely focused on the customer experience and providing best-in-class support to our franchisees."
The strength of Driven Brands was showcased through several industry accolades.
Five brands landed on the Franchise Times Top 400 in 2021, with all moving up in rank from last year:
- Carstar #78
- Meineke #134
- Maaco #143
- Take 5 #152
- 1-800 Radiator #184
Franchise Times recognizes the largest franchise systems based on system-wide sales.
Two brands landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500:
- Take 5 #161
- Carstar #193
Entrepreneur Magazine evaluates franchises based on a variety of inputs, including costs and fees, growth metrics, franchisor support, financial stability, and brand strength.
Take 5 Oil Change was awarded the J.D. Power Award for highest overall customer satisfaction in quick oil change in 2021.
Maaco was also recognized as #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 "Top Franchises for Veterans" list for its commitment to offering programs and incentives to help veterans become franchisees.
Meineke and Maaco are both celebrating their 50th anniversaries in 2022, which showcases the continued strength of these brands and their robust commitment to customer service.
"The power of Driven Brands is evident as we continue to grow our brands and delight our customers. We expect to continue to grow and serve even more customers for years to come," said Fitzpatrick.
The company expects to deliver $1.9 billion in revenue in 2022, driven by a combination of same-store sales and net store growth.
