Customers who wish to purchase the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV can do so at the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Scottsdale area who want to buy the latest 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV can now do so at the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership. This luxury SUV comes packed with advanced technology features and also carries numerous safety upgrades. These make this vehicle one of the popular family SUVs in the current market. Available with a strong and stylish exterior build, the SUV is sure to attract a lot of eyes while driving down a road.
Interested buyers can check out the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV available in the dealership's inventory. They can explore the inventory virtually through the dealership's website, mentioned below. With a powerful 2.0L I-4 Turbo engine that offers high engine power and torque, the SUV helps drivers maneuver all types of terrains with ease.
Please visit the mbscottsdale.com website to learn about the new vehicles and services offered by the Mercedes-Benz dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, kindly visit the dealership at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 4725 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 or contact them by phone at 480-409-0409.
Media Contact
Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale