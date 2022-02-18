MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Montgomery area in Alabama who are looking for pickup trucks that are powerful, capable and tech-savvy have happy news coming their way. Nissan has released its latest 2022 Nissan Frontier. This pickup truck is designed to handle rough terrains across weather conditions. Moreover, the vehicle carries high tow and haul strengths, making it a suitable companion for all work-related activities that involve heavy lifting and hauling.
Interested customers can explore this 2022 Nissan Frontier and its trim levels through the dealership website. They can also browse through the several other Nissan vehicles available in the vast inventory at the dealership. The 2022 Nissan Frontier comes with a standard 3.8L V6 engine and a 9-Speed Automatic transmission. This powerful engine offers 310 hp of engine power rating and 281 lb.-ft. of engine torque rating.
Please visit the jackingramnissan.com website to learn about the various deals, coupons and services offered by the Nissan dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Nissan Frontier, kindly visit the dealership at Jack Ingram Nissan, 227 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117 or contact them by phone at 833-343-0674.
