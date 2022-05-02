Honda owners can get free pickup and delivery for automotive services at Meridian Honda in Meridian, Mississippi.

MERIDIAN, Miss., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to get their Honda vehicles serviced but don't have the time to take the vehicle to a dealership can get hassle-free services at Meridian Honda, an automotive dealership in Meridian, Mississippi. The dealership is offering free pickup and delivery of a vehicle for maintenance services and repairs. Whether it's routine maintenance, a service or a complicated repair, drivers can rely on the dealership's team for a top-notch experience.

When it comes to servicing Honda vehicles, the dealership has a team of skilled professionals trained to take the best care of a Honda model. No matter the vehicle's condition, the dealership's highly trained experts will return the car in the best condition possible. Here is a list of some of the services offered at the dealership's service department:

  • Oil and filter change
  • Front end alignment
  • Adjust/replace brakes
  • Tire service
  • Vehicle inspection
  • And much more!

 

In addition to the service department, the dealership also has a body shop, which is a full-service automotive body shop, and a collision and repair facility. Whether it is body repairs, or paint services or a part replacement, the dealership's team can do it all.

Individuals interested in taking advantage of the Honda services offered at Meridian Honda can schedule a service appointment by clicking here. Customers who have other queries can contact the dealership's team in Meridian, Mississippi, by dialing 601-693-4651.

Media Contact

Jessica Nance, Meridian Honda, 601-693-4651, jnance@meridianhonda.com

 

SOURCE Meridian Honda

