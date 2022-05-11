Customers who want to own the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos can purchase the same at the Karen Radley Volkswagen dealership.
WOODBRIDGE, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Woodbridge area in Virginia who want to purchase the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos can now buy the same at the Karen Radley Volkswagen dealership. Before making the purchase, they can test drive this impressive SUV to get the real feel of driving the vehicle on the road. This SUV comes with a strong exterior body frame along with numerous performance-enhancement features.
Interested buyers can test-drive the latest 2022 Volkswagen Taos available at the dealership. They can explore the dealership's inventory virtually through the website link available below. The SUV comes with a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged engine that offers high-end power and performance. Drivers who love off-roading should check out this vehicle.
Please visit the karenradleyvw.com website to learn about the coupons and vehicle services offered by the Karen Radley Volkswagen dealership. For more details on the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos, visit the dealership at Karen Radley Volkswagen, 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge, VA 22191 or contact them by phone at 877-461-1230.
Media Contact
Jose Cabrera, Karen Radley Volkswagen, 703-665-3275, josecabrera@radleyautogroup.com
SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen