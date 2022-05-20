Customers who want to own pre-owned coupes can purchase the same at the Carville's Auto Mart dealership.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in and around the Grand Junction area who want to purchase used coupes belonging to popular brands can now do so at the Carville's Auto Mart dealership. The inventory available at the dealership carries used vehicles that are genuine and in prime condition. Purchasing used vehicles is tricky and requires a lot of research. Customers need to find dealerships that sell genuine vehicles. Carville's Auto Mart has a long-term reputation for dealing with good-condition vehicles.
Interested customers can check out the used vehicle inventory at the dealership and browse through the pre-owned coupes available. Popular models such as Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Chevrolet Camaro, Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Challenger and more. All these vehicles are available at affordable price points. Drivers can also check the vehicle health reports available with every vehicle.
Please visit the carvillesautomart.com website to learn about the offers and vehicle deals offered by the Carville's Auto Mart dealership. For more details on the used coupes, visit the dealership at Carville's Auto Mart, 2507 Highway 6 and 50 Grand Junction, CO 81505 or contact them by phone at 970-241-5370.
Media Contact
Darin Carville, Carville's Auto Mart, 970-241-5370, dcarville@camgj.com
SOURCE Carville's Auto Mart