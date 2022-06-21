CMA's Hyundai of Winchester will house the 2023 Hyundai Palisade this summer.
WINCHESTER, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a piece of great news for the customers who are planning to purchase a full-size three-row SUV this year. The rugged and refined 2023 Hyundai Palisade will be available for customers near the Winchester area in Virginia this summer. This new SUV from Hyundai will be available soon at CMA's Hyundai of Winchester, an automotive dealership in the locality.
Big in space and smart with design, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade offers a premium interior. The new Palisade has attractive updates for the 2023 model, from the front and rear fascia and grille to distinctive lighting and updated wheels. Some key available features of this premium SUV from Hyundai include a 12.3-inch navigation screen, an available HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system, a full-display rearview mirror, and Hyundai Digital Key. With an available Ergo Motion Driver Seat, a newly enhanced cockpit, and all the latest tech conveniently at your fingertips, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade offers most of the popular features and more.
Customers are requested to stop by the CMA's Hyundai of Winchester dealership located at 2934 Valley Avenue, Winchester, Virginia, 22601. For the latest information and updates on the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, kindly reach out to the dealership's friendly customer care team at 855-463-5530.
Media Contact
Shamika Page, CMA's Hyundai of Winchester, 304-263-3341, spage@martinsburg.cmacars.com
SOURCE CMA's Hyundai of Winchester