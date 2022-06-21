CMA's Hyundai of Winchester will house the 2023 Hyundai Palisade this summer.

WINCHESTER, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a piece of great news for the customers who are planning to purchase a full-size three-row SUV this year. The rugged and refined 2023 Hyundai Palisade will be available for customers near the Winchester area in Virginia this summer. This new SUV from Hyundai will be available soon at CMA's Hyundai of Winchester, an automotive dealership in the locality.

Big in space and smart with design, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade offers a premium interior. The new Palisade has attractive updates for the 2023 model, from the front and rear fascia and grille to distinctive lighting and updated wheels. Some key available features of this premium SUV from Hyundai include a 12.3-inch navigation screen, an available HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system, a full-display rearview mirror, and Hyundai Digital Key. With an available Ergo Motion Driver Seat, a newly enhanced cockpit, and all the latest tech conveniently at your fingertips, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade offers most of the popular features and more.

Customers are requested to stop by the CMA's Hyundai of Winchester dealership located at 2934 Valley Avenue, Winchester, Virginia, 22601. For the latest information and updates on the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, kindly reach out to the dealership's friendly customer care team at 855-463-5530.

Media Contact

Shamika Page, CMA's Hyundai of Winchester, 304-263-3341, spage@martinsburg.cmacars.com

 

SOURCE CMA's Hyundai of Winchester

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.