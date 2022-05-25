Drivers can get tire services at a reasonable price in Burleson, Texas, at Hiley Hyundai of Burleson.
BURLESON, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are looking for Hyundai tire services at an affordable price can get them at Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, an automotive dealership in Burleson, Texas. The dealership is offering to rotate and balance the tires of Hyundai models at a reasonable cost of $59.95. In addition to rotating the tires from front to rear, the dealership's team of experts will perform tire balancing, inspect the tires for wear and inflate the tires to correct pressure.
Drivers interested in taking advantage of these services can schedule a service appointment until May 31, 2022. Moreover, customers can visit the dealership's Service Specials page to take a look at several other service coupons offered by them. The dealership also provides state-of-the-art repair services for Hyundai models using Genuine Hyundai OEM parts. Individuals who are looking for genuine Hyundai OEM parts can order them at the dealership by dialing 817-945-9900.
Furthermore, if Hyundai owners have any other questions regarding their vehicles, they can visit Hiley Hyundai of Burleson at 320 N Burleson Blvd. in Burleson, Texas. The dealership's team of skilled professionals will answer all the questions from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday to Saturday.
Media Contact
Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, 888-318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com
SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson