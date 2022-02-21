CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Baker Mazda, an automotive dealership in Carlsbad, California, is offering several car care coupons so that the customers can save on maintenance, services and repairs. All the coupons can be redeemed at the dealership during the write-up. Drivers can present the coupons by downloading them from the dealership's website. Some of the car care coupons offered by the dealership are listed below:

-Minor Maintenance Special

The cost of minor maintenance at Bob Baker Mazda is $99.95. However, with the new coupon, customers can get minor maintenance of their vehicles at $89.95. This service includes engine oil change, oil filter change, wear check, pressure adjustment and a multi-point inspection.

-Lifetime Brake Pads

Drivers who use this coupon can get their front and rear brake pads replaced with Mazda brake pads. In addition to the one-time replacement, customers will also receive lifetime brake replacements.

Individuals who wish to use the car care coupons offered by Bob Baker Mazda must know that these offers are valid until March 31, 2022. Interested parties can visit the dealership's website to take a look at the special offers. They can also contact the dealership by dialing 760-431-3055 for further information.

