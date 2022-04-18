Customers can get $20 off on brake service at Cocoa Hyundai in Cocoa, Florida.

COCOA, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cocoa Hyundai, an automotive dealership in Cocoa, Florida, has an ongoing Brake Special offer for drivers who are looking for brake services. Customers can get $20 off on various services for their vehicles' brakes and their components in this offer. Interested parties can download the coupon from the dealership's website before June 5, 2022 and present it at the time of order write-up.

In the Brake Special offer, drivers can get the following services and repairs for their vehicles:

  • Front/rear brake pads replacement
  • Front/rear rotors resurfacing
  • Discs, calipers, hoses, brake lines, wheel cylinders and master cylinder inspection
  • Rotor replacement
  • Caliper, wheel cylinder, master cylinder repair
  • Caliper, wheel cylinder, master cylinder replacement (extra charges)

 

Individuals who want to take advantage of this offer can schedule a service appointment after downloading the coupon from Cocoa Hyundai's website. Interested parties can also contact the dealership by dialing 321-631-2444 to make a service appointment.

Media Contact

Ian Poe, Cocoa Hyundai, 321-241-2063, ianatcoastal@gmail.com

 

SOURCE Cocoa Hyundai

