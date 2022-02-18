JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are interested in changing the tires of their vehicles should look no further. At Don Williamson Nissan in Jacksonville, North Carolina, customers can purchase three tires at original prices and get the fourth one at $1 only. This offer is only valid for Bridgestone, Continental, Dunlop, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho, Toyo and Yokohama OEM, OEA and WIN tires. Individuals must know that this offer cannot be combined with any other offer and will end on April 30, 2022.

In addition to the special offer on the fourth tire, the dealership has an ongoing Nissan Price Match offer. If a customer brings in an eligible competitor quote, Don Williamson Nissan will match the price and will provide an additional 5% credit on select eligible tires. This offer is valid on new dealer-installed OEM, OEA and WIN tires purchased via Nissan Maintenance Advantage Program.

To learn more about the exclusive tire offers at Don Williamson Nissan, interested parties can contact the dealership by dialing 855-827-8447. They can also visit them in person at 310 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Media Contact

Alycia Kellum, Don Williamson Nissan, 910-459-2591, alyciakellum@yahoo.com

 

SOURCE Don Williamson Nissan

