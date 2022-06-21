Customers who want to purchase a new 2022 Honda Pilot Elite can do the same at the Meridian Honda dealership.
MERIDIAN, Miss., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full-size SUV lovers around the Meridian area in Mississippi who are planning to purchase a new Honda SUV this year can now buy the latest Honda Pilot at the Meridian Honda dealership. The new 2022 Honda Pilot Elite is now available for purchase. Drivers who love massive and powerful SUVs that can conquer any type of terrain should check out this vehicle from Honda.
Buyers interested in the 2022 Honda Pilot Elite are encouraged to explore the vehicle virtually through the dealership's website. They can visit the dealership in person and test drive the SUV. This will help drivers experience how the car performs in reality. With a powerful 3.5L V6 i-VTEC engine, the vehicle offers high-end power and performance.
Please visit meridianhonda.com to learn about the deals and new vehicles available at the dealership. For further details on the new 2022 Honda Pilot Elite, visit the dealership at 503 Front Street Ext., Meridian, MS 39301 or contact them by phone at 601-693-4651.
