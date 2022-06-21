Customers who want to purchase a new 2022 Honda Pilot Elite can do the same at the Meridian Honda dealership.

MERIDIAN, Miss., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full-size SUV lovers around the Meridian area in Mississippi who are planning to purchase a new Honda SUV this year can now buy the latest Honda Pilot at the Meridian Honda dealership. The new 2022 Honda Pilot Elite is now available for purchase. Drivers who love massive and powerful SUVs that can conquer any type of terrain should check out this vehicle from Honda.

Buyers interested in the 2022 Honda Pilot Elite are encouraged to explore the vehicle virtually through the dealership's website. They can visit the dealership in person and test drive the SUV. This will help drivers experience how the car performs in reality. With a powerful 3.5L V6 i-VTEC engine, the vehicle offers high-end power and performance.

Please visit meridianhonda.com to learn about the deals and new vehicles available at the dealership. For further details on the new 2022 Honda Pilot Elite, visit the dealership at 503 Front Street Ext., Meridian, MS 39301 or contact them by phone at 601-693-4651.

Media Contact

Jessica Nance, Meridian Honda, 601-693-4651, jnance@meridianhonda.com

 

SOURCE Meridian Honda

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.