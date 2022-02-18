MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to purchase a new vehicle but want to sell their old car can now do so from the comfort of their homes. Colonial Toyota, an automotive dealership in Milford, Connecticut, is offering an online service where customers can share their old vehicle's details and photos to get a firm offer of its value. Once the seller shares the necessary information, the dealership's team of experts will contact the customer within three business hours to share the offer details. If the seller accepts the offer, the dealership will then schedule a vehicle inspection and hand over the check after transferring the title.
The best part about selling an old vehicle to Colonial Toyota is that even if the customer does not buy a new car, the dealership will still purchase the old vehicle. The dealership has an extensive inventory of new Toyota models and efficient pre-owned vehicles. Drivers can easily buy a new Toyota from Colonial Toyota as they work with a variety of financial institutions to tailor the best finance packages for everyone.
Interested parties can contact Colonial Toyota by dialing 203-403-6890. They can also visit the dealership at 470 Boston Post Road in Milford, Connecticut, for further information.
Media Contact
Mike Bihary, Colonia Toyota, 203-878-7401, mbihary@colonialtoyotact.com
SOURCE Colonia Toyota