Drivers can take advantage of special offers on Nissan services at Jack Ingram Nissan in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are looking to get their Nissan models serviced can take their vehicles to Jack Ingram Nissan, an automotive dealership in Montgomery, Alabama. The dealership offers a wide range of service coupons so that the drivers can save money on various Nissan services. Some of the coupons offered at the dealership include:
-10% off on oil change service
-Front or rear brake services at $239.95
-Power steering flush at $130.49
-Engine coolant flush at $226.46
-Air filter replacement at $29.95
-And much more!
The dealership has a team of expert service technicians that provides quality automotive repair and maintenance services. Whether it is a quick tire rotation or a complicated repair, drivers can rely on the dealership's service department for efficient and quick repairs. In addition to Nissan vehicles, the experts at the Jack Ingram Nissan service department are trained to work on various makes and models while using the best OEM parts and industry-leading equipment.
Interested parties can schedule a service appointment online to get their vehicles serviced. Moreover, drivers can contact the Jack Ingram Nissan team in Montgomery, Alabama, by dialing 833-343-0674 for further information.
Media Contact
Matt Young, Jack Ingram Nissan, 334-260-7282, myoung@jackingram.com
SOURCE Jack Ingram Nissan