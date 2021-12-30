MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to buy the 2023 Nissan Ariya in Montgomery, Alabama, can now reserve it at Jack Ingram Nissan. The dealership will assist the customers in making a reservation without any hassle. To start the reservation process, interested buyers can contact or visit the dealership as soon as possible.
The 2023 Nissan Ariya is the future of electric vehicles. Under the hood, it comes with a dual-motor, e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system to elevate traction and stability in all kinds of weather conditions. It also comes with a suite of driver-assist technology features to keep the driver focused and confident on the road. Additionally, it has advanced connected car services, including built-in Alexa, Intelligent Route Planner, NissanConnect® Services Mobile App and much more.
Customers who want to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Nissan Ariya can choose from four unique trim levels, including Ariya Venture+, Ariya Evolve+, Ariya Premiere and Ariya Platinum+. Drivers can reserve the 2023 Nissan Ariya at a starting MSRP of $45,950, which is the price of its base trim. To learn more about this futuristic electric crossover, buyers can contact Jack Ingram Nissan at 833-343-0674. Interested parties can also visit the dealership at 227 Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery, AL, for further assistance.
Media Contact
Matt Young, Jack Ingram Nissan, 334-260-7282, myoung@jackingram.com
SOURCE Jack Ingram Nissan