Customers can use the Express Purchase Tool to buy a Mercedes without any hassle at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.
PEORIA, Ariz., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, an automotive dealership in Peoria, Arizona, has made it extremely easy for drivers to purchase a Mercedes. They can use the Express Purchase Tool on the dealership's website to avoid spending hours at the dealership. Interested buyers can start the process by selecting a vehicle from the dealership's online inventory. Once they choose the model, they can click on the "Express Purchase" button, located next to the vehicles' image on the inventory page. Customers can also access this button on the Vehicle Information Page.
After clicking the "Express Purchase" button, customers need to enter their credit score, down payment and the loan's term length on the next page. The same page will also open a finance agreement, which can be changed to a lease or cash agreement in the top right corner. Once the buyers enter all the information, they need to click continue to move to the next step. If the customer wants to trade in an old vehicle to purchase a new one, they can enter their current vehicle's information and choose an incentive (if applicable) on the next page.
Once all the information is added, individuals can click continue to review the monthly payments and available protection plans for their selected Mercedes vehicle. After reviewing, customers must click on "Save This Deal" and visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead at 9260 W Bell Road in Peoria, Arizona, to get behind the wheel of their chosen vehicle. If buyers face any issue while using the Express Purchase Tool, they can contact the dealership by dialing 623-815-3900.
