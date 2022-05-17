Residents of Raleigh, North Carolina, can buy a car online at Auction Direct USA without any hassle.
RALEIGH, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to get behind the wheel of a pre-owned vehicle can now purchase one at Auction Direct USA, an automotive dealership in Raleigh, North Carolina. The dealership has an Express Store for selling cars, where individuals can buy a vehicle from the comfort of their homes. Interested buyers will be able to purchase a car in six simple steps at the dealership's website.
Individuals can start by selecting a model from the dealership's inventory. Customers can also customize a vehicle to get the features they want. Once the buyers select the model they want to buy, they can choose between lease or finance on the next page. If the drivers want to trade their current vehicles, they can opt for the trade-in option, and the dealership will get back to them with an offer in three business hours.
Thereafter, buyers must submit their valid documents, including driver's license, insurance card and so on, for their credit application. Once everything is done, individuals must do a final review of the documents and the vehicle to complete the purchase. After the drivers have submitted the application, a delivery specialist will bring the vehicle with all the paperwork to their homes!
Customers interested in taking advantage of the Auction Direct USA express store can visit https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/ to start the buying process. Moreover, drivers can contact the dealership by dialing 844-678-8048 for further information.
Media Contact
Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, tonyk@auctiondirectusa.com
SOURCE Auction Direct USA