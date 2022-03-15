SALINAS, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers interested in purchasing the 2022 Toyota Highlander can now take advantage of a special offer at Salinas Toyota, an automotive dealership in Salinas, California. The dealership is offering the 2022 Toyota Highlander at 2.99% APR for 72 months. Qualified buyers will pay $15.19 per month for every $1000 financed. To qualify for this offer, prospective buyers can apply for credit approval through Toyota Financial Services (TFS) at the dealership. Individuals who want to finance the 2022 Toyota Highlander must know that this offer is valid only until April 4, 2022.
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is a capable and efficient SUV available in eleven unique trim levels, including its hybrid and gas models. At a starting MSRP of $35,045, the 2022 Highlander offers a power-packed performance. Moreover, it comes with tons of technology, convenience, and safety features to keep everyone comfortable and protected on the road. Some of the standard features of the 2022 Toyota Highlander include:
-Five USB ports
-Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+
-Power-adjustable driver's seat
-Three-zone automatic climate control
-Smart Key System with Push-Button Start
-Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and Amazon Alexa compatibility
-And much more!
Individuals interested in using the special offer to finance the 2022 Toyota Highlander can contact Salinas Toyota by dialing 831-444-0700. Prospective buyers can also visit the dealership at 700 Auto Center Circle in Salinas, California, for more information.
