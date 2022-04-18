Customers can get various Volkswagen services and get $20 off as a part of the Spring Service Special at East Hill Volkswagen of Sayville.

SAYVILLE, N.Y., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who want to service their Volkswagens after the arrival of the Spring season can take advantage of the Spring Service Special at East Hill Volkswagen of Sayville, an automotive dealership in Sayville, New York. With this special offer, customers can save $20 on services, including Volkswagen synthetic oil and filter change (up to five quarts), tire service (tire rotation, checking tires for wear and air pressure), an inspection of the brake system and all fluid levels, checking and tightening of all the belts and hoses and wiper blades inspection.

This discount offered by the dealership is applicable before taxes are applied and cannot be combined with any other offer. Also, this offer is valid till June 30, 2022 and can be redeemed by every customer only once. Interested parties must present the coupon available on the dealership's website during the order write-up to avoid confusion.

In addition to offering exceptional services for all Volkswagen models, East Hill Volkswagen of Sayville has an impressive inventory of new Volkswagen vehicles. Customers who want to get their current vehicles serviced or buy a new one in Sayville, New York, can contact the dealership by dialing 888-510-1797 or visit them at 5700 Sunrise Highway.

Media Contact

Shane Ohliger, East Hill Volkswagen of Sayville, 631-567-6400, sohliger@donaldsonvwsubaru.com

 

SOURCE East Hill Volkswagen of Sayville

