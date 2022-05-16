Hyundai owners can get maintenance services for the spring season at Greg May Hyundai in Waco, Texas.
WACO, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owners of Hyundai vehicles can take advantage of the spring maintenance package at Greg May Hyundai, an automotive dealership in Waco, Texas. The dealership is offering this maintenance package at a special price of $149.95 only until May 31, 2022. This money-saving package ensures that Hyundai models are ready for warmer weather at a reasonable price. In this package, the dealership offers the following services:
- Five quarts full synthetic oil and filter change
- Multi-point inspection
- Four-wheel tire alignment
Interested parties can download the coupon from the dealership's website and present it at the time of service. To take advantage of the spring maintenance package, customers can schedule a service appointment by clicking here.
In addition to this package, the dealership offers a wide range of special offers on various Hyundai services, including tire rotation, fuel induction services, evaporator and cabin filter cleaning services, a/c system service and much more. Along with Hyundai services, drivers can also order genuine Hyundai parts at the dealership. All they need to do is fill out an online application with their vehicle's information and the parts that they require.
Individuals who want to learn more about the services and special offers at Greg May Hyundai can contact them by dialing 254-280-0910. Customers can also visit the dealership at 1501 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas, for further assistance.
