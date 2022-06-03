Car owners can now get a vehicle inspection service at Matador Motors in Wolfforth, Texas, without any hassle.

WOLFFORTH, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to get their vehicles inspected can now visit Matador Motors, an automotive dealership in Wolfforth, Texas. The dealership offers several automotive services, including a vehicle inspection for most makes and models.

In a vehicle inspection, the dealership's team of experts inspects the components of a vehicle to determine whether they are functioning correctly or not. Individuals who want to get a vehicle inspected can schedule a service appointment on the dealership's website. In addition to a vehicle inspection, the following are some of the services offered by the dealership:

  • Tire services
  • Transmission flush
  • Oil and filter change
  • Brake service
  • Exhaust/muffler repair
  • Coolant flush
  • And much more!

The dealership also sells pre-owned cars while offering excellent vehicle repair and maintenance services. Individuals who want to get behind the wheel of a pre-owned vehicle can explore the dealership's online inventory. Whether it's an SUV, a sedan or a truck, customers can choose any make and model from the extensive inventory of Matador Motors.

Buyers who want to learn more about the dealership before making a decision can contact the dealership's team by dialing 806-833-730. Interested parties can also visit the dealership at 214 E Highway 62/82 in Wolfforth, Texas, for further information.

Media Contact

Scott Bratcher, Freeman Motor Company, 806-438-9133, sbratcher@matadormotors.com

 

SOURCE Matador Motors

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.