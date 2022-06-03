Car owners can now get a vehicle inspection service at Matador Motors in Wolfforth, Texas, without any hassle.
WOLFFORTH, Texas, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to get their vehicles inspected can now visit Matador Motors, an automotive dealership in Wolfforth, Texas. The dealership offers several automotive services, including a vehicle inspection for most makes and models.
In a vehicle inspection, the dealership's team of experts inspects the components of a vehicle to determine whether they are functioning correctly or not. Individuals who want to get a vehicle inspected can schedule a service appointment on the dealership's website. In addition to a vehicle inspection, the following are some of the services offered by the dealership:
- Tire services
- Transmission flush
- Oil and filter change
- Brake service
- Exhaust/muffler repair
- Coolant flush
- And much more!
The dealership also sells pre-owned cars while offering excellent vehicle repair and maintenance services. Individuals who want to get behind the wheel of a pre-owned vehicle can explore the dealership's online inventory. Whether it's an SUV, a sedan or a truck, customers can choose any make and model from the extensive inventory of Matador Motors.
Buyers who want to learn more about the dealership before making a decision can contact the dealership's team by dialing 806-833-730. Interested parties can also visit the dealership at 214 E Highway 62/82 in Wolfforth, Texas, for further information.
Media Contact
Scott Bratcher, Freeman Motor Company, 806-438-9133, sbratcher@matadormotors.com
SOURCE Matador Motors