LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As end of the year holidays quickly approach, more people are out shopping for gifts. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), the number of auto claims due to parking lot accidents spike on Black Friday and run above normal throughout the holiday shopping season.
"Getting in a car crash can definitely dampen the holiday spirit," said Kevin Quinn, Mercury Insurance's Vice President of Auto Claims. "Many drivers may be out of practice as more cars are back on the road this year. With defensive driving skills a bit rusty, drivers must stay vigilant and pay extra attention while maneuvering through crowded parking lots."
Mercury offers several safety tips for drivers as they go about their holiday shopping:
- Drive slowly through parking lots. Busy parking lots have more vehicles moving round and more pedestrians walking to and from their cars. Never speed through a parking structure or try to beat someone to a parking space.
- Don't text and drive. It's never safe to be distracted by your phone when behind the wheel. Wait until you are fully parked before texting or making a call.
- Always check mirrors and blind spots when reversing out of a parking space. Watch for pedestrians darting in and out of parked cars. Don't rely completely on monitoring systems as they may not be able to detect smaller objects. Look over your shoulder and use your mirrors as you back up.
Don't let holiday shopping stress distract from the joy of the season. Visit Mercury Insurance for more holiday shopping tips and fun facts.
