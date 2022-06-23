The driver-focused, behavioral-based program offers a personalized, online self-coaching program.
NEWARK, Del., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driving Dynamics, one of the nation's top driver safety training companies, and TalentClick, a leader in innovative workforce assessment tools, have joined together to create a new online driver coaching service. The companies designed the behavioral-based service to help drivers understand how their behavior behind-the-wheel impacts their overall driving risk and helps them adopt strategies to minimize that risk.
The program is based on a highly successful in-person coaching service conducted with thousands of drivers by Driving Dynamics using TalentClick's psychometric, driver risk behavioral assessment service.
The two companies offer years of experience in driver training and behavioral assessment. For three decades, Driving Dynamics has provided advanced driver safety training to corporate customers through classroom education, instructor-led virtual training, online programs and behind-the-wheel training.
TalentClick operates in more than 100 countries, providing employee behavioral assessments that give organizations data-driven insights into how to hire, retain and train top talent. The company's scientifically valid approach helps companies build happier, safer and more productive workforces.
"We are excited to work with TalentClick on this project. Proper behavior behind the wheel is key to minimizing risk," said Tony Vinciguerra, president and CEO at Driving Dynamics. "Combining TalentClick's assessment tools with Driving Dynamics' coaching expertise has been a winner for many of our clients and is the best approach to affect positive behavioral change. Now we can provide this coaching experience totally online."
"It's a great opportunity for TalentClick to leverage its strong assessment capabilities to provide a robust driver-centric training solution. We believe our clients will take advantage of this solution and lower their overall driving risk," said Greg Ford, CEO of TalentClick.
This new driver coaching program seeks to address the most common cause of vehicle crashes and fatalities: human error. Behind-the-wheel behaviors such as distracted driving, speeding, drowsy driving, tailgating and not checking traffic before changing lanes are the cause of the vast majority of crashes.
The new program addresses those issues and more. The joint development leverages TalentClick's online driver assessment that helps clients predict high-risk drivers before hiring them, as well as providing recommendations to drivers for developing safer driving habits.
Based on the results of the TalentClick assessment, drivers receive an eLearning module customized to their specific driving strengths and challenges. Drivers also develop a specific action plan that lowers their driving risks.
The two companies plan to launch the new driver coaching program post summer 2022.
About Driving Dynamics
Driving Dynamics is a leading provider of driver training solutions and fleet risk management services. With more than 30 years of experience, Driving Dynamics has developed driver coaching and training programs based on the study of more than 200,000 crashes and collisions. They offer in-person training, instructor-led virtual classes and e-learning lessons that teach the fundamentals of good driving. Driving Dynamics has been recognized as a Top 20 Safety Training Company by Training Industry Inc. four years in a row. Company founder Art Liggio has been inducted into the Automotive Fleet Hall of Fame.
About TalentClick
TalentClick helps make workplaces more productive by offering innovative workforce assessment tools based on decades of applied research in occupational psychology. TalentClick's team of highly educated and experienced industrial psychologists and human resource specialists help employers reduce risk of turnover, low productivity, poor morale, and safety-related incidents by better understanding their employees. TalentClick is the leading company in North America to provide workforce assessment tools designed and validated specifically for frontline employees operating in industrial work environments.
Media Contact
Tony Vinciguerra - President and CEO, Driving Dynamics, 4103757826, tvinciguerra@drivingdynamics.com
SOURCE Driving Dynamics