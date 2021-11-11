RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2020, all American Flat Track classes have been running the new DT4 tire from Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. Designed for pro and amateur riders alike, the DT4 has multiple compound options, a new tread pattern, more grip and can be run tubeless for greater overall versatility and performance.
Now the official tire of American Flat Track features a new smaller 120/70-17 size for mini riders in a soft compound. This additional size will enhance the line of the highly successful DT4 130/80-19 front and 140/80-19 rear sizes.
This new 120/70-17 size is the ideal size for 85-150cc bikes running 17" wheels and is a universal fitment for both front and rear of the bike. This versatility allows parents to save on expenses and flip tires if necessary. Being a smaller version and slight variation of the race proven, larger sized DT4, we know mini riders will find just as much success on them as the top pros!
"We have been working on this new tire for a while now as we have received a lot of requests for mini sizes," said Dunlop's Amateur Motocross/Flat Track Support Manager Rob Fox. "We recently extended our highly successful MX amateur Team Dunlop Elite support program to Flat Track enthusiasts as we want to see the Flat Track roots grow from the bottom up. We used top Team Dunlop Elite and supported riders to conduct testing on this tire, and we're excited to now have them available to the public."
For sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.TeamDunlop.com/flat-track
About Dunlop Motorcycle Tires
Dunlop is the largest supplier of original equipment and replacement motorcycle tires in the U.S.A. For more information, visit https://www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com/
Media Contact
George Eisner, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, 800-845-8378, consumeraffairs@dunlopmotorcycletires.com
SOURCE Dunlop Motorcycle Tires