TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co., a leading branding, advertising and production company, is launching a public safety campaign with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
From 2015 through 2019 there were a total of 3,396 pedestrian fatalities across the State of Florida. The new campaign, titled "Driverless Cars," intends to educate Floridians of the dangers associated with driving while distracted, especially at the risk of pedestrians and bicyclists.
"Driverless Cars" communicates through photography and videography that a distracted driver poses a similar danger to pedestrians and bicyclists as a car with no driver at all. The distracted drivers portrayed in the campaign appear to camouflage into each vehicle's interior through special effects and makeup as they perform a variety of common distractions like using a GPS or scrolling on their phone. To view the "Driverless Cars" campaign video, visit http://www.bit.ly/AlertTodayFL.
"Our partnership with the State of Florida goes back many years, and we're always proud when they ask us back to create more messaging that makes a positive impact. Working with FDOT in their mission to create safer roads for pedestrians and bicyclists affects all of us who live here," said Troy Dunn, President and Chief Creative Officer. "It's our hope that this campaign resonates with drivers and helps save lives."
"We've worked with Dunn&Co. several times over the past ten years" said Trenda McPherson, Traffic Safety Marketing Coordinator for FDOT. "We sincerely appreciate their creative focus on safety and their ongoing commitment to enhancing the safety of everyone on the road."
For more information about the hazards facing Florida's pedestrians and bicyclists, visit http://www.alerttodayflorida.com.
About Dunn&Co.
Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a branding, advertising and marketing communications firm with offices in Tampa and the United Kingdom. They provide award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, Tampa Bay Lightning, Trivago, Baxter Healthcare, Checkers, Florida Orthopedic Institute, Grow Financial, State of Florida, Abbvie, Smokey Bones, Ashley Furniture, The Florida Aquarium, Cru Hospitality, World of Beer, Sabal Trust, Arrmaz and Connectwise.
About FDOT
The Florida Department of Transportation's mission is to provide a safe transportation system that ensures the mobility of people and goods, enhances economic prosperity and preserves the quality of the state's environment and communities. The department is committed to building a transportation system that not only fits the current needs of Florida's residents and visitors but also enhances mobility throughout the state to accommodate its consistent and rapid growth. The unique nature of the Sunshine State and its year-round warm climate provides numerous opportunities to achieve the department's mission through multiple transportation modes including highways/streets, air, rail, sea, spaceports, transit, and the ever-expanding deployment of bicycle & pedestrian facilities.
