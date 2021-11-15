SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont announced today it is breaking ground on its new $30 million facility which will produce a range of materials to advance applications for electrification and lightweighting in support of growing demand for its automotive adhesives. Leading the groundbreaking ceremony were Yi Zhang – Regional President, DuPont Asia Pacific, Tina Wu - Global Vice President, Advanced Solutions and Asia Pacific Regional Leader for DuPont Mobility & Materials, as well as Cai Jianfeng, Zhangjiagang Municipal Government Vice Chief and Acting Mayor.
The new facility will offer state-of-the-art process capability and quality, capacity to serve regional needs, excellent access to transportation for shipping and logistics advantages and technical support to help ensure a world-class customer experience.
It will be built at the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park in the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone and is expected to be fully operational by early 2023 and will provide advanced solutions in adhesive technology including:
- BETAFORCE™ TC and BETATECH™ thermal interface materials that help support battery thermal management during hybrid/electric vehicle charging and operation
- BETAFORCE™ multi-material bonding adhesives for battery sealing and assembly
- BETAMATE™ structural adhesives for vehicle body structure and battery bonding to support crash durability and lighter weight vehicle structures
"As an important milestone in DuPont's history, this investment reinforces our commitment to advance auto electrification and sustainability while strengthening our leadership in China and the Asian market," said Tina Wu, Global Vice President, Advanced Solutions for DuPont Mobility & Materials. "This new manufacturing facility will produce industry-leading innovative products to support our auto customers as they transition to electric and hybrid vehicles."
"As one of the first foreign companies to enter the China market, DuPont has a clear growth strategy that aligns with the objectives of transforming Zhangjiagang city through innovation, laying the foundation for mutual collaboration." said Cai Jianfeng, Zhangjiagang Municipal Government Vice Chief and Acting Mayor, "This collaboration not only marks a new chapter for DuPont's business in China, but also accelerates the development of Zhangjiagang's innovative platform and high-quality growth advantages."
DuPont Mobility & Materials business has manufacturing operations and R&D capabilities globally, in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
About DuPont Mobility & Materials
DuPont Mobility& Materials (M&M) delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets. DuPont M&M partners with customers to drive innovation by utilizing its expertise and knowledge in polymer and materials science. DuPont M&M works with customers throughout the value chain to enable material systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. For additional information about DuPont Mobility & Materials, visit http://www.dupont.com/mobility.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
# # #
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2021 DuPont.
11/15/21
Media Contact
Christina Zinck, FTI Consulting for DuPont, +33 1 47 03 68 18, christina.zinck@fticonsulting.com
Terri Howe, Howe Marketing for DuPont, +1 616 997 6235, thowe@howemarketing.com
SOURCE DuPont Mobility & Materials