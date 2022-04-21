Interactive STEAM presentation to elementary students builds awareness, relationships
ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team members from DuPont Mobility & Materials participated in STEAM Day for hundreds of local elementary school students on March 24. Organized by Georgia Power, the event included a variety of companies that showcased applications of science, technology, engineering, art, and math to inspire future innovators.
Working with long-time partner Winzeler Gear, special interactive displays were created to showcase how gears work and why they're important. Gears are used across many markets, from automobiles to conveyors. The gears on the displays are even made from DuPont™ Delrin® acetal resins, which are specified by customers to make gears that are durable, self-lubricating, strong, lightweight, and resistant to chemicals. Delrin® Renewable Attributed offers a more sustainable solution for many customers because it is produced from 100 percent bio-feedstock from waste in accordance with mass balance principles and is accredited through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) mass balance certification. Delrin® Renewable Attributed offers the same performance as traditional Delrin®.
"We were so pleased to help DuPont 'gear up for STEM' and create this project to teach children about plastics and gear motion transmission," said John Winzeler, president of Winzeler Gear. "For us, product design is always a collaborative process, and we believe there is always a better outcome when it's a team sport."
"At DuPont, part of our sustainability initiative is to build thriving communities," said Brian Ammons, Global Business Director for Delrin®. "It's been fun to take our advanced engineering capabilities back to the basics – like bicycles -- so we can help kids understand gears and encourage them to learn more about how things work."
At the conclusion of the event, the gears displays were donated to the school science teachers for future hands-on learning.
