NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing concern toward the environment among consumers to drive the E-bike Market Growth in Europe. Noise pollution caused by vehicles can cause loss of hearing, high blood pressure, and sleep deprivation. Vehicular emissions can also lead to respiratory problems and asthma. Currently, controlling vehicular CO2 emissions is the world's greatest environmental concern. Consumers across the globe are becoming increasingly aware of the health and environmental hazards caused by vehicles, and are hence, shifting to non-polluting electric vehicles.
Purchase Our Report to get more insights of E-bike Market in Europe with exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
The market value is set to grow by 6.65 million units from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Lithium-ion
- Sealed Lead Acid
Li-ion batteries are the most preferred choice among various energy storage systems because of their high-energy density and long cycle time. Also, they weigh less and offer advantages in terms of speed. In addition, BMZ, Europe's largest battery maker, planned to set-up a Li-ion Gigafactory in Europe. Therefore, the growth of the market segment is expected to be significant throughout the forecast period.
- Product
- Pedelecs
- S-pedelecs
- Geography
- Germany
- The Netherlands
- France
- Rest of Europe
38% of the market's growth will originate from the rest of Europe during the forecast period. Germany, The Netherlands and France are the key markets for the e-bike market in Europe. The governments in European countries are supporting the adoption of bicycles, which is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the e-bike market in Europe growth over the forecast period.
Download Our Report for more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments
Health benefits associated with E-bikes will be a key trend in future. E-bikes are also considered as a mode of physical workout. The advantages afforded by cycling make it feasible for a wide range of people, as it provides motorized assistance in certain situations, such as riding uphill. All these factors are expected to impact the revenue and volume of e-bike sales, which, in turn, will drive e-bike market growth during the forecast period.
E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope
Buy Now! Our market report covering the following areas:
E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Accell Group NV
- BH BIKES EUROPE SL
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
- LEADER Ltd.
- Riese & Müller GmbH
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.
The e-bike market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news
E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-bike market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-bike market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-bike market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-bike market in Europe vendors
Related Reports:
BMX Bikes Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to Technavio research analysts, the BMX bikes market size is predicted to surge by USD 70.13 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.02%. This research report provides valuable insights on the post COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
E-bike Market in Benelux by Technology, Platform, and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The e-bike market share in Benelux is expected to increase by 887810 units from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.16%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
E-bike Market in Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 20%
Market growth 2021-2025
6.65 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.58
Regional analysis
Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Lithium-ion battery at 38%
Key consumer countries
Germany, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & Müller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- S-pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sealed lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Urban e-bikes
- Trekking e-bikes
- eMTBs
- Cargo e-bikes
- Others
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accell Group NV
- BH BIKES EUROPE SL
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
- LEADER Ltd.
- Riese & Müller GmbH
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-bike-market-in-europe-21-58-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecast-2021---2025-301560982.html
SOURCE Technavio