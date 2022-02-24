NORTH SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today's car buyers are busier than ever with their work, their families, and their free time activities. To make it convenient for potential customers to buy a car, Earnhardt Genesis has begun the "No Bull Express". This program allows clients to experience the car-buying process right from home.
Customers can shop online, and when ready have the car brought to them for a test drive. Buyers can negotiate a price remotely, and even get an appraisal on a trade-in. When a car is selected for purchase and a price is secured, financing is available online as well. Earnhardt Genesis delivers the vehicle right to the customer's home, where the signing process takes place, as well.
A wide range of Genesis vehicles is available through this program, including sedans, sports cars, and SUVs. This new service from Earnhardt Genesis gives customers more flexibility in their new car purchases than ever before, as well as putting valuable time back into their days.
Those looking for information on this experience in service and convenience, as well as on all other facets of buying a Genesis in North Scottsdale, Arizona, can visit the dealership website, http://www.earnhardtgenesisofnorthscottsdale.com. Those seeking to speak with a person can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 480-368-6789.
