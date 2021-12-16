AVONDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is the last chance to donate to the 4th Annual Love for the Club Toy Drive at Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale. The annual holiday toy drive collects toys for the Boys and Girls Clubs of The Valley to help provide a little extra Christmas cheer each holiday season. The deadline for donating is Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. and toys must be donated at the dealership – located at 10401 W. Papago Freeway, Avondale, AZ. In the past, the dealership has donated more than 1,000 toys to the Boys and Girls Club and hopes to surpass that record this year with the help of local residents and customers at the dealership.
To help influence local families to donate to this great cause, the dealership will have a $5,000 cash prize sweepstakes for a single winner. To qualify for the sweepstakes, individuals can donate a toy to the toy drive or make a $10 cash donation that will be used to purchase toys for local children. Customers at the dealership can earn additional entries in the sweepstakes by scheduling a qualified test drive or a service appointment with the Earnhardt Hyundai Service Department.
In addition to the toys collected for the toy drive, the Earnhardt Hyundai team will sponsor a special holiday celebration at the Boys and Girls Club Avondale location at 301 E. Western Ave. This event provides a memorable holiday experience for the children and their families and is an event that the Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale team is proud to be a part of.
Avondale-area residents who would like to learn more about the Love for the Club Toy Drive or make a last-minute donation before Dec. 18 can find more details online at http://www.earnhardthyundai.com. Those who prefer to speak with a member of the dealership team directly can call 623-388-5800 or visit the dealership showroom in person at 10401 W. Papago Freeway in Avondale, AZ.
Media Contact
Earnhardt Marketing, Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale, 623-388-5800, press@earnhardt.com
SOURCE Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale