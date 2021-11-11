PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season is fast approaching and it is a tradition for many families to have a photo taken with Santa Claus. Earnhardt Lexus – located at 800 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix – will put an automotive spin on this holiday tradition with its 2nd Annual Drive-Up Photos with Santa event at the dealership. Families who visit the dealership on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. can have their picture taken with Santa Claus for free in a safe, fun and festive environment.

To provide families with a safe and enjoyable holiday experience, Earnhardt Lexus has transformed the Earnhardt Lexus Service Department drop-off area into a holiday wonderland that is complete with Jolly Old St. Nick himself. Families who join in the holiday fun can drive right up to the service drop-off area and will be able to remain in their vehicles until it is their turn. When it is their turn, families can exit their vehicle and take a photo with Santa Claus in the service drop-off area. Photos will be taken by a professional photographer and will be available via a high-resolution download after the event.

Earnhardt Lexus is a premier Lexus dealership in the Phoenix area that is complete with a full inventory of brand-new Lexus luxury vehicles, an inventory of high-quality used cars and a full-service service department that will cater to local drivers. Add first-class customer service to the equation and Earnhardt Lexus is a great option for Phoenix-area car shoppers in search of a brand-new or used vehicle.

Families who would like to learn more about Earnhardt Lexus or the 2nd Annual Drive-Up Photos with Santa event can visit the dealership online at http://www.earnhardtlexus.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal experience can contact the dealership team directly by calling 480-990-7000.

Media Contact

Earnhardt Marketing, Earnhardt Lexus, 480-990-7000, press@earnhardt.com

 

SOURCE Earnhardt Lexus

