SAYVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Hills Volkswagen Sayville is now offering 4.7% APR for 60 months on the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, 2022 Volkswagen Atlas, 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and 2022 Volkswagen Taos. It is available for highly qualified customers who finance through Volkswagen Credit. Limited inventory is available.

Additionally, a down payment is not needed. The offer is available on new, unused models. The offer ends on May 31, 2022. It is not valid in Puerto Rico.

Apart from the above offers, the East Hills Volkswagen dealership is also offering 3.49 % APR for 60 months on Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Tiguan and Jetta models.

Moreover, the dealership is also offering 3.99% APR for 60 months on select Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned models. It is available on all the models financed by Volkswagen Credit through participating dealers. This offer ends on May 31, 2022.

For more information on the offers offered by the East Hills Volkswagen Sayville dealership, interested drivers are encouraged to visit the website at https://www.easthillsvwofsayville.com/ or schedule an appointment with a sales representative at East Hills Volkswagen Sayville.

 

Media Contact

Shane Ohliger, East Hills Volkswagen of Sayville, 631-567-6400, ohliger@donaldsonsvwsubaru.com

 

SOURCE East Hills Volkswagen of Sayville

