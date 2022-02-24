CLERMONT, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) announces the launch of their newest blog series. This newest online discussion is designed to educate consumers on the steps to follow when involved in a car accident and how an Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) can help with their insurance claim.
The first blog in the series is entitled "Car Accident and Filing an Insurance Claim." In this blog Educational Services & Consulting reviews the steps to take in the aftermath of a car accident. Readers will learn about what information to document while at the accident scene including gathering witness contact information, taking photos, recommendations for exchanging insurance information and more. Within this blog readers will also learn when an Accredited Claims Adjuster will get involved, how long it can take for an adjuster to review the claim and if the claim is approved how reimbursement will work. To read this blog in its entirety visit: https://escconnected.com/car-accident-how-to-file-insurance-claim/
The second blog in the series is entitled "I've Had an Auto Accident, How Can an Accredited Claims Adjuster Help Me?" In this blog readers will learn how once a claim is filed an Accredited Claims Adjuster will be their point of contact throughout the entire claim process. Educational Services & Consulting discusses what to submit to the insurance company including the police report, photos, medical records, receipts and other documentation. Readers will also learn more about the timeline for processing the claim, how often they would communicate with their adjuster and more about the overall claim process. To read this blog in its entirety visit: https://escconnected.com/car-accident-how-can-accredited-claims-adjuster-help/
Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Natalie Zimmerman, states "There is so much misinformation online about filing auto accident claims and how an Accredited Claims Adjuster can help policy holders. We hope our blog series will help to educate consumers so if they need to file an accident claim their process is a smooth one. Details are typically lost in the chaos of an auto accident. In our first blog of the series, we provide steps to take in the event the driver and passenger(s) are not able to gather information at the scene of the accident. Best case scenario is when all parties involved are not injured and can gather information and take pictures/videos. One tip we do recommend is to take photos of the area where the accident occurred including street signs, crosswalks, sidewalks and other unique identifiers in the event these smaller details get lost in translation of filing the auto claim."
The final two blogs in the series focus on how to file a car accident claim and the summary of roles and responsibilities for the Accredited Claims Adjuster and the claimant. Readers are encouraged to follow Educational Services & Consulting to read these next two blogs that will be posted to: https://escconnected.com/blog/.
Zimmerman adds "We hope the information shared in our blog series is helpful. The more information that can be provided to the Accredited Claims Adjuster the better the outcome will be for the claimant. Typically, when there is a lack of communication and detail between the Accredited Claims Adjuster and the claimant the entire process can drag on and take longer than necessary."
ESC offers online courses for individuals desiring to earn their 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster and 4-40 Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) designations. ESC works with insurance companies looking to add additional licensed personnel to their team. Individuals who complete ESC's 40-hour online course and passes their exam are not required to take a state exam. Upon passing ESC's exam individuals can apply for their state license. Those who passed their ACA exam can work as an All-Lines Adjuster once they receive their state license.
ESC also partners with area colleges/universities and the various branches of the United States Military. Their partnership with educational institutions offers a revenue share opportunity for each student who enrolls in ESC's courses directly through the school. School resources are not required as ESC will facilitate their courses online and handle any technical support issues.
For those retiring or on leave from any of the United States Military branches, Educational Services & Consulting welcomes those candidates to help them transition into civilian life and start a new career. Zimmerman states "Our courses provide that next career move for those leaving their military careers. While they receive their military retirement benefits, they can start a new chapter in their career and continue to have an active income. We have had many retired military candidates earn their ACA designation and really enjoy their next career. The Accredited Claims Adjuster position is very procedural, so we think it really appeals to former members in the military."
Educational Services & Consulting is known throughout the industry for offering affordable, flexible online designation courses for those looking to earn their 6-20 ACA designation and 4-40 RCSR designation. This Clermont, Florida based company recently participated in the Windstorm Insurance Network (WIND) conference in Orlando, Florida. Their next industry wide conference they are participating in is the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) conference happening June 15 – 17, 2022.
For more information on ESC' 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster designation or their 4-40 Registered Customer Service Representative designation, call 1-800-309-2459 or visit online at: https://escconnected.com/courses/.
Natalie Zimmerman, Educational Services & Consulting
