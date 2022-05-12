Three newly installed SemaConnect charging stations support EV drivers in the North Loop and Warehouse District
MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric vehicle drivers have a new place to charge in Minneapolis, thanks to Allied Parking and SemaConnect. Now, three SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations are open for public use at the Nordic Parking Ramp for EV drivers visiting the Warehouse District, North Loop, and Target Field. The Level 2 charging stations are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles including Tesla, Nissan, Ford, and Chevrolet.
Located at 729 Washington Avenue North, the Nordic is a mixed-use office and retail warehouse-style building managed by Cushman and Wakefield. Its parking ramp, with an entrance on 728 North 3rd Street, boasts proximity to top dining and entertainment destinations including Thr3 Jack Restaurant, The Freehouse, Modist Brewing Co., Fulton Brewing Taproom, and Minneapolis's own 2022 James Beard Semi-Finalist for "Best New Restaurant, Union Hmong Kitchen. The Nordic Ramp is also located only ten minutes from Target Field, making it a convenient place for EV drivers to plug in and charge during a game.
The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations on the Nordic garage's second and third-floor ramp feature interactive LED lighting to alert drivers of station status. The stations connect to the SemaConnect Smart Charging network and provide EV drivers with pricing, charging information, and customer service numbers via easy-to-read LCD screens. Drivers can use the SemaConnect mobile app to start or pay for a charging session, get directions, view charging status, and manage their SemaConnect account. In addition, Allied Parking management can set custom pricing, station access, location information, and view usage and sustainability reports through SemaConnect Station Management software.
"The North Loop District is one of Minneapolis's most exciting neighborhoods," said Raghu Acharya, assistant area manager at Allied Parking. "As an entertainment, workplace, and residential destination, our community needs a reliable place to park and charge inside, protected from the elements, on 365 days of the year. We're excited to open our new SemaConnect charging stations and invite EV drivers in the Twin Cities to plug in at the Nordic Ramp while enjoying one of the many North Loop destinations soon."
"As more Minnesotans buy electric cars, they need a place to charge at home, work, and on the go," said Stephen Carroll, vice president of marketing at SemaConnect. "Public parking garages like the Nordic Ramp are stepping in with this needed amenity. Allied Parking sets a new standard for parking management companies in the Twin Cities, and we look forward to serving EV drivers at the Nordic Ramp."
The SemaConnect charging stations at Nordic Ramp are now open and ready to charge all plug-in electric vehicles. EV drivers can charge via SemaConnect Pass, SemaConnect app, SemaConnect website, automated payment system at 1-800-663-5633, and third-party applications such as PlugShare and ChargeHub. For current pricing and directions to Nordic Ramp, download the SemaConnect app or visit network.semaconnect.com.
About Allied Parking:
Allied Parking has been in business for over 60 years. Allied is women-owned, headquartered in Minneapolis, and manages a significant market share of properties in the Twin Cities. Allied has an extensive array of management services specific to the parking industry, including event parking and unique parking situations. Allied provides an impressive leadership team that relies on the substantial tenure of the area managers and above; this provides all of Allied's clients unparalleled expertise and professionalism in the parking industry. For more information, visit https://www.alliedparkinginc.com/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com/.
Media Contact
Stephen Carroll, SemaConnect, 1 3013523730, stephen.carroll@semaconnect.com
Bethany Villarreal, SemaConnect, 3013523730, bethany.villarreal@semaconnect.com
SOURCE SemaConnect