NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) battery market estimates a market value of USD 37.69 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 18.48%. 67% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for electric vehicle batteries in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of numerous established vendors will facilitate the electric vehicle battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Advances in EV battery and associated technologies to drive growth
- The advances in EV batteries and associated technologies are expected to drive the electric vehicle battery market growth.
- Several automotive companies are engaging in collaborative partnerships with other manufacturers for developing batteries with improved specifications.
- Next-generation batteries are safer compared to lithium-ion batteries, have high charging rates, and have low battery leakage risks.
- Several initiatives are being implemented for improving battery quality. Such rising initiatives to enhance the efficiency of electric vehicles will drive the EV battery market growth during the forecast period.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Significant developments in EV charging infrastructure will be a major trend
- Significant developments in EV charging infrastructure will also influence the growth of this market.
- Factors, including the deployment targets for charging stations, enactment of regulations, provision of financial aids, and the mobilization of funding for installations are supporting the development of infrastructure for EVs.
- Because of the contribution of several key members in the EV value chain, the infrastructure for EVs will continue to grow and develop while leading to high electric vehicle battery Sales
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Safety Concerns to hamper the market
- The factors such as safety concerns regarding lithium-ion batteries may impede the market growth.
The electric vehicle battery market analysis report will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth which will help companies evaluate and develop business strategies.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the electric vehicle (EV) battery market by Type (Lithium-ion battery, Lead-acid battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The electric vehicle battery market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for lithium-ion batteries from the EV industry and the declining prices of battery technology. Lithium-ion batteries do not have the various drawbacks of other battery chemistries such as lead-acid batteries and NiMH batteries, and thus, the demand for these batteries for use in EVs will continue to rise. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the electric vehicle battery market size.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.48%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 37.69 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.20
Performing market contribution
APAC at 67%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A123 Systems LLC
- Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
