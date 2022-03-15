NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report by Technavio infers that the increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships are driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 22.02 billion from 2020 to 2025.
Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.
Market Scope
The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report covers the following areas:
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market size
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market trends
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market industry analysis
Vendor Landscape
The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Tesla Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by type:
- AC:
- The AC segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.
- AC charging stations typically require low set-up cost, installation cost, and maintenance cost, a key factor for the increasing installation of AC charging stations.
- DC
Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute to 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high sales of BEVs and PHEVs in China, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China will contribute the highest market growth.
Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market
- Market Driver:
- Increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships:
The increasing number of M&As, alliances, and strategic partnerships in the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2019, ABB acquired a majority stake in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. (Chargedot), an e-mobility solution provider in China. Also, in October 2019, ChargePoint entered into an agreement with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).
- Market Trend:
- Increasing number of launches in the field of EV charging solutions:
EV charging solutions are improving significantly across the world. Prominent vendors operating in the market have showcased and launched advanced EV chargers in the last couple of years. The rise in the number of EV charging solutions is expected to act as a market enabler during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?
- Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
- Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
- Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
- Analyze market regulations
Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging station market vendors
Related Reports:
Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (ORVM) Mirror Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Heavy-duty Vehicle Braking System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 22.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.28
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
China, US, France, Germany, UK, and Switzerland
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Tesla Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- ChargePoint Inc.
- ENGIE SA
- EV Safe Charge Inc.
- EVgo Services LLC
- Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Tesla Inc.
- Webasto SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-station-market-to-grow-by-usd-22-02-billion--technavio-301501172.html
SOURCE Technavio