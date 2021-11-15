NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle relays market is set to grow by USD 21.42 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 31.43%. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The electric vehicle relays market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by solid-state relays to become low-cost in the long run.
The electric vehicle relays market covers the following areas:
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Sizing
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Forecast
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Analysis
Regional Analysis
Technavio's market research reports offer detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors, which help businesses in creating efficient business plans. Based on segmentation by geography, the electric vehicle relays market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. According to Technavio, APAC will account for 44% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the electric vehicle relays market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in regions such as North America and Europe.
Some Companies Mentioned
- DENSO Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Littelfuse Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
Electric Vehicle Relays Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.43%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 21.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
30.64
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Norway, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
DENSO Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Littelfuse Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
