STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Handsomely sculpted exterior features complementing the overall performance make the all-new Ioniq 5 an EV worth considering this year. Jaded by the flurry of mechanical concepts, the automotive world required affordable options for the future of the metal rolling on wheels. Hyundai comes into the act here with overhauls leading to tremendous potential. A probe into the cabins of Hyundai EVs is sure to produce consistent results regarding technologies and kinetics that supersede the rivals. All footholds Hyundai vehicles achieved have turned out to be golden milestones. Likewise, the EV industry is burgeoning with Hyundai helming the popular circle, powered by the rear-drive configuration generating 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can get exciting deals on the packaging of these features on the 2022 Ioniq 5 at Stockton Hyundai in Stockton, California.
Hyundai's expected range of 23 electric-only powertrain-driven vehicles would be met by 2025. To begin the wave, Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 5 with an additional all-wheel drive version that produces up to 320 horsepower. Smooth delivery on all terrains is another attractive aspect of the Ioniq 5. It demonstrates the build quality through the promised performance features across the whole lineup. Housed within the Ioniq 5 is a standard 58.0-kWh battery pack, providing a maximum range of 220 miles per full charge. Dual motors on the 77.4-kWh pack deliver the same ride quality up to 256 miles, while the single configuration hits the highest of 303 miles.
State-of-the-art dashboard designs combined with comfortable seating define the interior excellence of Hyundai's vehicles. The Ioniq 5 lends these facets a lively spirit with digitized detailing and adequate space for the passengers and cargo. Of the available interior features, the one that wins hearts is the appropriate footrest fixture, used most when the Ioniq is being charged.
Customers in and around Stockton, California, can now find a wide selection of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq at Stockton Hyundai's. Interested shoppers can contact the dealership at 209-277-1081, visit the official website or drop by the store at 2979, Auto Center Cir, Stockton, California, 95212 to schedule a test drive on any latest Hyundai vehicle.
